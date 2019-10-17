DERRY — Southern New Hampshire was hit hard by a wind storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
More than 4,000 electric customers from Unitil, Liberty, Eversource and New Hampshire Electric Co-Op were without power, according to the electric companies’ websites as of 11 a.m.
Overnight, Derry Police had to close six different roads because of a combination of downed trees and wires, Lt. Eric Kester said. There was also localized flooding due to some backed-up storm drains, though the Derry Department of Public works quickly cleared those, Kester added.
The weather is improving with wind gusting at 29 miles per hour recorded at Manchester Airport, said Tom Hawley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. There is a hazardous outlook warning for the rest of the day due to the winds, he said.
Overnight winds in Derry reached an estimated 50 to 55 miles per hour, Hawley said. In Manchester the highest gust recorded was 49 miles per hour, and Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth had the highest recorded wind gust in the state last night with 53 miles per hour, Hawley said.
In nearby two roads were closed, and there are barriers up around town, a dispatcher said. She urged caution when driving.
In Salem there was minor damage with branches down, but no reported power outages, Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said.
Outages were also reported by Unitil with 2,664 customers out in Atkinson, 533 in Danville, 3 in Derry, 21 in Hampstead, 140 in Kingston, 209 in Newton, 430 in Plaistow, and 2 in Sandown.