DERRY — An early morning holiday run drew hundreds of participants to the annual Run for Freedom.
The annual Fourth of July race gave participants a chance to not only celebrate the holiday Sunday but get in some running despite a few raindrops and chilly temperatures.
There was a staggered start on the town's trail system as runners then followed a course through the community.
The participants included a group of runners who trained with members of the Greater Derry Track Club during its Couch to 5K program that began in May.
They included Kristi Packard of Chester, who has enjoyed running since high school and wanted to get back into the sport by joining Couch to 5K.
"It was my goal to run again," Packard said. "And I was looking to meet new people."
All proceeds from the race benefit Liberty House in Manchester, providing a safe, substance-free housing community for veterans transitioning out of homelessness and needing services and support.
Liberty House has served veterans since 2004 and race officials expected to raise several thousand dollars in support.
For compete Run For Freedom results, visit the track club at gdtc.org.