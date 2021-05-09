DERRY — A single-family home was heavily damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Fire Department.
Officials said firefighters responded to a blaze at 7 Doris St. at 4:21 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire at the rear and in the attic of the home, to the department said.
A neighbor alerted two residents of the home, who evacuated on their own, officials said.
The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, the department said.
Fire officials said the home received significant heat and smoke damage, and was deemed uninhabitable.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious, but is under investigation by the department's Fire Prevention Bureau.
The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.