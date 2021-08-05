DERRY — Irene Blanchard received a special gift the day after she turned 105 years old.
It came in the form of a longstanding community tradition that puts elder residents in the spotlight.
Blanchard received Derry’s Boston Post Cane, presented July 26 by members of the The Derry Heritage Commission.
The presentation took place at Nutfield Heights senior living facility where Blanchard lives.
A lifelong resident of Derry, Blanchard once worked at a local shoe factory, raising two children with her husband, Ernest.
Derry Town Councilor Phyllis Katsakiores presented Blanchard with her cane.
The last cane recipient was Dorothy Stone, who died in July 2019.
The Boston Post Cane began as a marketing program by Boston Post newspaper publisher Edwin Grozier. The newspaper gave 431 ebony canes to New England communities in 1909 to be awarded to each town’s oldest living residents. Awarding the cane has been a New England tradition in the years since.
Derry’s first Post Cane came to town in September 1909, and was presented to the town’s oldest citizen, 92-year-old Patrick Gillespie.
In 1956, Derry’s selectmen at the time revised their own cane rules to include women in the oldest resident category. That year, the cane was presented to 98-year-old Nellie Huckins.
Another requirement to receive the cane, in addition to age, is to be a resident of Derry for the past five years.
The town has had rich history of longevity in its most recent cane holders. Stone was 99 when she died; prior to that World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor James Bilotta held the cane until his death at 98. Appolonia Riccio held the cane until her death at 101.
Other earlier cane holders also topped the centennial mark including Dorothy Green who received the cane in 2015 at the age of 105, and died two years later. Before Green was Catherine Dion, receiving the cane in 2009 and passing away three years later at the age of 110.
Before that, Wilfred Bernier held the cane.
Derry gives a replica of the original cane to its recipients. The town’s original Boston Post Cane is on permanent display at the Derry Municipal Center.