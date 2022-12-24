DERRY — The Derry Police Department officially has a new chief.
Police Chief George Feole took the oath of office and was sworn into the job at a recognition ceremony held Dec. 14 at the Derry Municipal Center.
Feole, a 42-year veteran of the department, previously served as deputy chief under retired Chief Edward Garone.
Garone served more than 50 years as Derry’s police chief and retired in September. He died a month later.
The Derry Police Department building is now named in Garone’s honor.
Feole’s career in Derry started in June 1980, first as a patrol officer, then the agency’s first PR 24 baton instructor and its first pepper spray instructor.
In the years ahead, Feole would be promoted through the ranks to become a lieutenant then a captain, serving as the Support Services Commander for the next 22 years.
During his tenure in Derry, the chief was also instrumental in creating the first regional SWAT unit in the state when five communities in southern New Hampshire formed the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, in 1999.
This group now encompasses 15 communities in the region. Feole sits on the unit’s board of directors as its vice president.
Coming into the top Derry policing job was bittersweet, Feole said. He not only acknowledged Garone’s longevity and service to Derry, but also his character and commitment to the community he served for so long, saying Garone’s passion for the job never wavered in his five decades-plus of service to Derry.
Feole also took time to honor Garone’s widow Blanche, who was present at the ceremony.
Feole’s son Andrew, a police sergeant in Salem, pinned his father’s badge.
In addition to Feole’s swearing in, other police officers were promoted during the ceremony, including Capt. David Michaud, lieutenants Ryan O’Rourke and Chris Talbot, and sergeants Adam Petkus and Samuel Troy.
New police officers recognized and officially sworn in were officers Jennifer Bello-Grullon, Andrew Noorigian, Joshua Owen and Kalie Bergeron.
Derry’s police department also has its new part-time prosecutor in Steven Ranfos, a former police officer in Manchester and then a prosecutor for the Nashua Police Department.
Melinda Patterson was recognized as the community’s new animal control officer.
Lt. Michael Muncey was honored for his retirement from the police department after serving for more than 23 years.
Feole spoke to those gathered at the ceremony, reiterating the police department’s mission statement to “enforce the laws of society, maintain order in the community, protect life and property, and to assist the public at large in a manner consistent with the rights and dignity of all persons as provided for by laws and under the constitutions of the United States and the state of New Hampshire.”
“And everyone, our senior staff members, embraces and is loyal to that mission,” Feole said.
He concluded by saying that a strong mission to serve has set into motion the development of future leadership in the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.