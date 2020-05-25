DERRY — The day started with cloudy skies and somber tributes to the fallen men and women who gave their lives in service to their country.
Traditional Memorial Day observances Monday looked a bit scaled down this year due to coronavirus concerns, but local veteran organizations were still out in force paying tribute to soldiers and making sure their memories remained.
Derry canceled its traditional Memorial Day parade but veterans planned a day of tributes, including stops at local cemeteries, and also a visit to the Michael E. Geary memorial bridge on West Broadway.
The bridge was named in memory of Lance Cpl. Geary, who died in Afghanistan in 2010.
A smaller, more private ceremony was then held at MacGregor Park in Derry where wreaths were laid at the park's monuments honoring local veterans.
Following these observances, wreaths were also laid at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post home on Railroad Avenue. Prior to Monday's observances, American flags were also placed at veterans' graves in Forest Hill Cemetery in East Derry.
Other communities also followed suit, trimming down Memorial Day observances but still including renditions of the song "Taps," and honoring fallen soldiers with prayers, tributes and proclamations.