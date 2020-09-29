North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with heavy rain developing late. Low 68F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with heavy rain developing late. Low 68F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.