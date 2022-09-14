Communities in Southern New Hampshire counted primary election ballots late into the night Sept. 13, but in the end, many Republican incumbents made top vote tallies to move on to the General Election in November.
That included the top vote getters in Derry, where nine of the top 10 GOP winners were incumbents.
In early unofficial results, those moving on to the November ballot for the Republican Party are incumbents Jodi Nelson, 1,826 votes; David Love, 1,819 votes; John Potucek, 1,700 votes; Erica Layon, 1,513 votes; Phyllis Katsakiores, 1,526 votes; Stephen Pearson, 1,502 votes; Richard Tripp, 1,501 votes; David Milz, 1,379 votes; Katherine Prudhomme-O'Brien, 1,225 votes.
Also making the November ballot is Charles Foote with 1,300 votes.
Those not making the top 10 were Lorraine Lindenberg, 1,031 votes; Mike Appolo, 1,186 votes; Brenda Willis with 1,114 votes and Tom Cardon taking 890 votes.
All Democrats on the ballot will advance to November's ballot and are Michelle Sawyer More, 1,014 votes; Elizabeth Greenberg, 1,031 votes; Ellen Gallo, 1,046 votes; Craig Cunningham, 995 votes; Douglas Mogill, 936 votes; Paul Doolittle, 976 votes; Lauren Gaskill, 992 votes and Silke Evdokimov, 932 votes.
Windham
Windham voters picked the top four GOP candidates to move on, including two incumbents.
Those taking the top vote counts were incumbents Charles McMahon, 1,190 votes and Bob Lynn with 1,135 votes.
Others advancing were Daniel Popovic-Muller, 1,065 votes and Katelyn Kuttab, 1,023 votes.
The fifth candidate, Cynthia Finn, got 987 votes in early unofficial totals.
All four Democrats in Windham will advance to November — Ioana Singureanu, Kristi St. Laurent, Marie Yanish and Valerie Roman.
Londonderry
In Londonderry's preliminary, unofficial results, five of the community's Republican state representative incumbents won enough vote to move on to November's election.
Incumbents and their vote totals are David Lundgren, 2,065 votes; Sherman Packard, 1,883 votes; Tom Dolan, 1,868 votes; Wayne MacDonald, 1,565 votes; Doug Thomas, 1,536 votes.
Other Republicans moving on are Kristine Perez with 1,492 votes and Ron Dunn taking 1,344 votes in early results.
Seven Londonderry Democrats will also advance to November. They are Gregory Warner, Ted Combes, Anne Fenn, Jim Green, Michela Hites, Alex Killey and Tammy Siekmann.
