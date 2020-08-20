DERRY — A 52-year-old Derry man died on Hampstead Road after crashing his motorcycle early Wednesday, police announced.
Responding officers said they found Patrick McDowell dead at the scene just after midnight.
His 2013 Yamaha FJR motorcycle was on its side on the shoulder of the road, according to police.
An initial investigation determined the crash only involved McDowell, and that he veered from the travel portion of the road before hitting a guardrail, according to police.
Police said they found McDowell with “numerous apparent injuries.”
A portion of Hampstead Road, in the area of house No. 222, was closed for more than five hours while the Derry Police Reconstruction Team investigated.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Derry police.