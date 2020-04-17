Derry man arrested for explicit images of children

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers early changing over to snow overnight. Low 34F. WSW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Showers early changing over to snow overnight. Low 34F. WSW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.