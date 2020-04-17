Derry man arrested for explicit images of children

DERRY — A Derry man was arrested for having images of child sexual abuse, according to police.
Marc Anderson, 29, of 18 Jefferson St., was arrested Friday and charged with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, a Class A felony, according to Derry police.
Anderson was arrested at his home after being notified of a warrant for his arrest, according to a Derry Police Department statement.
The warrant was obtained by Derry detectives after an investigation into a cyber tip sent to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, of which Derry Police Department is a member, according to the statement.
Anderson was arraigned Friday at Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood and is being held without bail pending his next hearing, according to police.
The court has set no date for that hearing. Police say more charges may be coming as the investigation is ongoing.