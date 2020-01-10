Derry man charged with two counts of child endangerment

DERRY —A Derry man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an investigation that police say showed he tried to entice someone he thought was a 12-year-old girl into a sexual relationship.
Richard Soron, 59, of 30 Kendall Pond Road, #29, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of attempted felonious endangering the welfare of a child and a count of certain uses of a computer service prohibited, according to police records.
Soron was arraigned Friday in Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood and released without bail, according to attorney Eliana Forciniti. As a condition of his release, Soron cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 18.
According to police, Soron was arrested after he made online contact with Derry police officers posing as a 12-year-old girl named "Taylor."
Prior to that, according to court documents, Derry police Detective Scott Tompkins had registered an undercover account on a pornographic website with a biography stating "Young one looking to chat with a daddy type. People my age are boring so I'm giving this a try."
In early December, police say Tompkins' persona as "Taylor" received a friend request from someone calling themselves "Rick" and a conversation started. "Rick" also provided an email address, according to police.
Tompkins sent an email and further investigation found the address was associated with Soron, according to court documents. Police say Tompkins' undercover persona also let Soron know she was only 12.
An email conversation was sexual in nature, court records show, with Soron stating several sexual acts he wanted to do with the young girl.
Then between Dec. 17 and Dec. 26, texting took place with more sexual conversation between Soron and "Taylor," according to police.
Another Derry police officer posing as "Taylor" spoke with someone believed to be Soron on a recorded phone call, where once again, the conversation turned sexual in nature, according to police.
Some texts from those calls included Soron saying "he does not expect anything to ever happen except talk, which might even get him in trouble," according to court documents.
But additional chatting was sexually explicit and Soron "clarified that he would not pressure her into anything. Soron would have to know that it is something she was comfortable doing and would want to," the police report stated. Soron also reportedly gave several scenarios of sitting in a car with "Taylor" and having her initiate physical contact, according to court documents.
More communication followed about Soron possibly meeting up with the 12-year-old, according to police. Police obtained search warrants for phone records and other information, and verified and confirmed numbers used belonged to Soron, according to court records.
The investigation was conducted by Derry police in conjunction with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and ICE Homeland Security Investigations.
Police said Soron could face more charges as the investigation continues.