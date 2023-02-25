DERRY — A jury has convicted former youth basketball coach and SportsZone owner Dennis Reed of Derry on multiple sexual assault charges.
Reed, 78, was convicted on nine counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and eight counts of sexual assault on Friday, according to a press release from the Rockingham County Attorney's office. He was found not guilty of one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault and three counts of sexual assault.
"Reed was a basketball coach and business owner in the town of Derry for many years," said Rockingham County Attorney Patricia G. Conway. "He met the survivor when she was 11 years old and began the process of grooming her around that time. He was convicted of sexually assaulting her repeatedly while she was 16 and 17 years old."
The SportsZone is now the New England Sports Center, and has been under new ownership since 2018.
Particularly egregious is that Reed held "many trusted positions in the survivor’s life, including her coach, employer, spiritual mentor and father figure," Conway said.
The survivor disclosed the abuse when she was 29 years old.
An investigation began at that time, which involved a joint effort of the Derry Police Department and the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office, led by Derry Detective Kim Bouse.
Conway praised the victim and her family as well as staff members who helped them through the process.
"The survivor and her family showed tremendous strength, grit and courage during the extremely long criminal justice process and jury trial," she said, adding that Deputy County Attorney Kristin Vartanian and Lead Assistant County Attorney Roger “Rusty” Chadwick prosecuted the case, Kate Winter served as the Victim Witness Coordinator and Legal Assistant Alexis Johnson supported prosecution efforts.
"The prosecution of this case would not have been possible without the commendable courage of the survivor and the tireless efforts of each of these incredible professionals working towards justice," she said.
