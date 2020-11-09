Derry man faces multiple charges after Overledge Road incident

DERRY — A Derry man faces multiple charges after he fired a weapon and threatened a woman in an Overledge Road residence Monday morning, according to police.
Zachary Orlando, 24, 13R Overledge Road, was charged Monday with criminal threatening, reckless conduct and domestic violence.
According to a Derry police statement, police were called to 13R Overledge Road at approximately 11:18 a.m. to check the well being of the male resident.
A family member told police the man was despondent and at one point, while she was speaking to him, he produced a handgun in a threatening manner causing her to leave and get help, the statement said.
After several attempts to speak with Orlando, the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit was activated.
Neighbors were directed to shelter in place or leave the area for their own safety, according to police.
As the Special Operations Unit was arriving, Derry officers then heard gunshots within the residence, according to the statement. Orlando then surrendered to police moments later.
Orlando is being held at the Derry Police Department and will likely be arraigned in court Tuesday.
No one was injured in this incident, according to police, but the Overledge Road neighborhood was locked down for nearly two hours.