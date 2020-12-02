Derry man formerly accused of killing wife dies at state facility

DERRY –– Roderick Munstis, 81, formerly of Derry, died recently at Glencliff Home for the Elderly, three months after he was admitted to the state facility following a superior court decision to drop murder charges against him because he was deemed unfit to stand trial.
According to a single-line obituary published online, Munstis died Friday, Nov. 20.
Allegations that he fatally shot his wife were dropped in August with the condition that he live at the state elder care facility for the developmentally disabled and mentally ill, court documents explain.
Munstis was held without bail at the Rockingham County House of Corrections for a year prior, records show. He was facing alternative counts of knowing and reckless second-degree murder.
Investigators said he called 911 for help at 12:03 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2019, and admitted to shooting and killing his wife, 74-year-old Ellen Munstis. According to her obituary, she was buried in her native country, Ireland.
Only this summer — after months of awaiting an open bed at the mental health facility — was Munstis admitted to Glencliff Home for the Elderly, according to court documents.
The placement followed a finding by State Forensic Examiner Dr. Shannon Bader that he was not competent to stand trial.
Attorneys in the case agreed there was probable cause to convict Munstis, but Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati requested that Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire dismiss the case based on the forensic examiner's findings.
In addition, Munstis was made a ward of the state following the probate court’s appointment of the Office of the Public Guardian to protect both his person and his estate. The probate court had ordered that he reside in the secure residence of Glencliff Home.
Several other investigations stemming from the Munstis’ home at 15 Bypass 28 are ongoing following the arrest, including a fire and subsequent explosion at the vacant property as well as a car stolen from the driveway.