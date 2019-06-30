GILFORD, N.H. — An 18-year-old Derry man was injured when he fell overboard while boating on Lake Winnipesaukee and was struck by the vessel, according to the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol.
Police said an investigation found that a 19-year-old man from Stoneham, Massachusetts, was driving the 20-foot pontoon boat Friday night when the accident occurred.
The driver and six other people on the boat were returning to the dock when the unidentified passenger from Derry lost his balance and fell overboard, police said in a press release.
After falling into the water, the boat struck the man's leg, police said.
Police said the man was helped back onto the boat and they returned to shore, where members of Gilford Fire Rescue then evaluated him.
He was transported to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia for treatment.
Anyone with further information about this incident, or anyone who witnessed it, is asked to contact Sgt. Seth Alie at 603-227-2117 or by email at seth.alie@dos.nh.gov.