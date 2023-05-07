CONCORD, N.H. — A Derry man allegedly used another person’s identity when applying for a U.S. passport, according to an announcement made by U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young.
Andrew Mahn, 28, was indicted on one count of making a false statement in a passport application, one count of false statements, and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to a press release.
Mahn was arrested May 2 and a detention hearing was May. 4.
Charging documents say that on Nov.15 of last year, Mahn submitted a fraudulent passport application using the name and date of birth of his victim.
He was previously charged with hacking in the Northern District of Illinois, and was on pretrial release when he applied for the passport.
The charge of making a false statement in a passport application could bring up to 10 years in prison. Making false statements provides for a sentence up to five years. For the aggravated identity theft charges, the mandatory sentence is two years consecutive to any other sentence imposed.
Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.
The U.S. State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service led the investigation.
Assistant U.S. attorneys Alexander S. Chen and John J. Kennedy are prosecuting the case.
