SALISBURY — Two men got out of their cars at the intersection of Route 110 and Rabbit Road last December and began attacking each other, according Newburyport District Court records.
Joshua Willette, 42, of Derry, New Hampshire, and Jacob Navas, 19, of Seabrook, were in the courthouse Tuesday pleading guilty to disorderly conduct charges and paying $100 in fees and fines. They also were charged with vandalizing property and assault and battery offenses but those charges were dismissed after both men exercised their 5th Amendment rights against self-incrimination.
Willette, who was accused of ripping off a license plate from Navas’ car, had a larceny under $1,200 charge dismissed for the same reason, according to court records.
“Both of their actions in one of the largest intersections in Salisbury caused a disturbance and inconvenience to the public,” Salisbury police Officer Juan Guillermo wrote in his report.
Around 4 p.m. on Dec. 21, according to Guillermo’s report, Navas became angry when Willettte merged onto Route 110 from the Interstate 495 off ramp in Amesbury and cut him off. Navas started honking his horn and made an obscene gesture to Willette. The two men stopped their cars at the intersection with Willette in the middle lane to continue straight on Elm, and Navas in the left lane so he could turn onto Rabbit Road.
Before the light turned green, Willette drove his Honda in front of the Pontiac, blocking Navas. Navas got out of his car and approach Willette’s car. He then yelled profanities before hitting Willette’s driver’s side mirror, breaking it off. Willette then got out his car and ripped the front license plate off Navas’ car before climbing back inside his Honda. In the process of trying to get the license plate back, Navas punched Willette several times in the arm. Willette responded by punching Navas in the face before speeding off.
The interactions were caught on video and watched by Guillermo, according to his report.
Following the incident, Willette drove into the nearby Crossroads Plaza while Navas made it to Seabrook before an Amesbury police officer caught up with him, according to Guillermo’s report.
“Both individuals were having an intense argument in the middle of the intersection blocking other motorists from moving, causing a public disturbance,” Guillermo wrote in his report.