CONCORD — A Derry man is heading to federal prison after being sentenced for possession of child sexual abuse material and the attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Jason Ellis, 45, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, according to a press release distributed Thursday by United States Attorney Jane Young.
Ellis pleaded guilty to charges in June.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Ellis engaged in sexually graphic online conversations with numerous individuals, some of whom appeared to be minors as young as 14 years old.
Several of these chats included Ellis soliciting and receiving nude photos from apparent minors. He also sent images of himself.
One of the individuals Ellis was corresponding with online was actually an uncover law enforcement officer posing as a 13-year-old girl, according to the press release.
Ellis corresponded with the undercover officer and expressed a desire to meet for sexual contact.
His chats with the undercover officer took place over several months and included explicit sexual discussions.
Portions of these conversations, along with online accounts Ellis had used to communicate with the undercover officer, were later found on Ellis' phone during the execution of a search warrant.
More than 100 images of child sexual abuse material were also discovered on Ellis' phone.
The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Derry Police Department.
In February 2006, the Department of Justice introduced Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. For information, visit projectsafechildhood.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.