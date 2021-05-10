Derry marker honors famed general's visit

DERRY —It's usually big news when a famed military hero comes to town.
And now 196 years later, there is a new historical marker to commemorate that visit.
A new marker was unveiled May 4 to honor Gen. Marquis de Lafayette's stop here in June of 1825 when he visited Gen. E.H. Derby in East Derry, stopped by the Adams Female Academy, and also dined at Redfield's Tavern.
A ceremony to present the new marker in its bright red, white and blue colors, was led by French native Julien P. Icher, president of The Lafayette Trail Inc., an organization working to preserve and honor all the stops Lafayette made during his "farewell tour" of the United States.
Icher's organization began its quest in 2019 to place a marker in each community where Lafayette paid a visit.
Flanked by members of the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution, American Friends of Lafayette, town officials and other visitors, the bright new plaque was uncovered in its spot near Route 102 and Nesmith Street.
Icher called Lafayette a "visionary."
"All that lies in the past is the foundation of our future," Icher said, adding it's appropriate to honor Lafayette's life and contributions during and after the American Revolutionary War. "He left behind a legacy beyond his lifetime."
Icher also noted the strong friendship between George Washington and Lafayette.
Historian/author Richard Holmes said when Lafayette came to town, the crowd was large, packed with all who wanted to get a glimpse of the famous military hero.
"They came to see Lafayette," Holmes said. "He was the last leaf on that living tree from 1776, as other generals had passed. Never ever again would they see a true hero."
Icher's organization, with support from the William Pomeroy Foundation, will continue to work to chronicle all of Lafayette's stops between 1824-1825.
He hoped to make a trek up Mount Lafayette in northern New Hampshire prior to leaving the area.
And of all the 24 states that were on Lafayette's travel list, New Hampshire leads with the most markers. Recent unveilings along with Derry were held in Greenland and Hopkinton. Other markers are in Claremont, Cornish and Newport.
Icher said he hopes to return in four years to commemorate the Bicentennial of Lafayette's time spent here.