DERRY — The year is moving right along and preparations are already being made for the upcoming holiday season in Derry.
The Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber, Derry Village Rotary Club along with many other supporting organizations, businesses and residents, are getting ready for the annual Nutfield Holiday Parade, set for Saturday, Nov. 26.
The parade steps off from West Broadway at 1 p.m. This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth.”
The parade attracts thousands of people each year to the downtown area, and areas along Crystal Avenue and on to Hood Commons.
The parade also involved more than 80 units to include marching bands, clowns, floats featuring schools, businesses and organizations, dance groups, youth athletics, Scouts and much more.
The parade also features the annual winners of the Chamber’s top citizen, business and nonprofit of the year honors.
This year, Citizen of the Year Susan Ochoa will have a featured spot in the parade as will top Business of the Year Springlook Farm and top nonprofit Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire.
Participation in the parade is free. Registration is done through the Chamber’s website at gdlchamber.org. Call for additional information at (603) 432-8205.
In addition to the parade, Derry also plans its annual “Very Derry” holiday schedule of events.
The annual list of activities traditionally begins after the parade ends and includes the following:
All day: “Small Business Saturday” shopping, deals and Red Ticket Raffle (sponsored by Town of Derry Economic Development. Email at economicdevelopment@derrynh.org for info).
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Live entertainment at The Wandering Stage at Benson Ski and Sport lawn at 1 West Broadway (sponsored by Greater Derry Arts Council).
1 p.m.: Nutfield Holiday Parade kicks off at Veterans Hall on West Broadway, heads east to Crystal Ave then north to Hood Commons (sponsored by Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber and Derry Village Rotary Club. A food drive collection of food/donations precedes parade).
2 to 5 p.m.: Holiday crafts and photos with Santa at Veterans Hall (sponsored by Town of Derry Parks & Recreation).
2 to 5 p.m.: Live holiday music at The Wandering Stage at Benson Ski and Sport lawn at 1 West Broadway (sponsored by Greater Derry Arts Council & Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program).
4:30 p.m.: Gather for cocoa on the Benson Ski and Sport lawn at 1 West Broadway and wait for Santa Claus’ arrival.
5:15 p.m.: Town of Derry official holiday tree lighting.
