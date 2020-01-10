DERRY — Police arrested Derry resident Richard Soron, 59, when he showed up to meet who he thought was a 12-year-old girl he had been talking to online.
Soron is charged with two counts of attempted felonious endangering the welfare of a child and a count of certain uses of a computer service prohibited, according to police records.
According to police, Soron was arrested at a predetermined location after online communication with officers pretending to be a young girl.
The investigation was conducted by Derry police in conjunction with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and ICE Homeland Security Investigations.
Police said Soron could face more charges as the investigation continues.
Soron is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Rockingham Superior Court.