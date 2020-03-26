Amanda Grazewski

DERRY  Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen March 17.

Amanda Grazewski was staying at a friend's house in Derry when she left early in the morning without her purse, cellphone or other belongings, according to a statement from police.

She has not been heard from since, police said.

Police said Grazewski has a history of substance abuse. She does not own or have access to a car, but is known to frequent Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett. 

She is described by police as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Grazewski's whereabouts is asked to call Derry police at 603-432-6111.

