DERRY — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen March 17.
Amanda Grazewski was staying at a friend's house in Derry when she left early in the morning without her purse, cellphone or other belongings, according to a statement from police.
She has not been heard from since, police said.
Police said Grazewski has a history of substance abuse. She does not own or have access to a car, but is known to frequent Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett.
She is described by police as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Grazewski's whereabouts is asked to call Derry police at 603-432-6111.