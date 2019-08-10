CONCORD, N.H. — Roderick Munstis, 79, has been arrested for the murder of his wife Ellen Munstis, 74, in Derry, according to police.
At approximately 12:03 a.m. on Saturday, Derry police were received a 911 call from the residence at 151 Bypass 28 in Derry. The caller identified himself as Roderick Munstis, according to police.
Upon arrival at the home, responding officers discovered the other resident of the home, Ellen Munstis, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
Roderick Munstis has been arrested on alternative counts of knowing and reckless second-degree murder for killing Ellen Munstis, according to press statement from the Attorney General's office.
He is being held awaiting arraignment, which is expected to be scheduled for Monday in Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood.
All parties involved in this incident have been identified by the New Hampshire State Police and the Derry Police Department.
Anyone in the area of 151 Bypass 28 on Friday who may have seen or heard any part of this event is encouraged to call the Derry Police Department Detective Unit at 603-432-6111.