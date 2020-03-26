DERRY — A Derry man has been charged with negligent homicide, after police say he hit and killed a 73-year-old flagger at a road repair site Thursday.
Kevin Nagle, 49, of 91 East Broadway, was initially charged with felony DUI, but police announced later in the day that the charge was upgraded to negligent homicide.
Nagle's address is about a half mile from where 73-year-old George Theriault, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was hit.
Theriault was transported to Parkland Medical Center at 9:30 a.m. after being hit by Nagle's SUV, according to police. He died hours later.
Nagle remained in police custody as of 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Police said bail was expected to be set later in the evening.