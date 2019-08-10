CONCORD, N.H. — Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation at 151 Bypass 28 in Derry, according to police.
At approximately 12:03 a.m. on Saturday, Derry police received a 911 call from someone at the residence.
Upon arrival at the home, police say they discovered resident Ellen Munstis, 74, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has scheduled her autopsy for 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Kirsten Cote, 26, stood near her home at 153 Bypass 28 Saturday morning as police continued to be on scene at the Munstis home.
The Derry Police Crime Scene Unit was on scene along with several officers. The brown, split-level style home remained roped off.
Cote and her family have lived next door to the Munstis home nearly her entire life and said the couple, Ellen and Roderick Munstis, were pleasant and quiet neighbors.
Cote said on Friday night her boyfriend left for work about 9 p.m. and she then put her young son to bed and settled in to watch television.
At about 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning while on the phone with her boyfriend, Cote noticed flashing lights at the Munstis home as police, ambulance and fire officials arrived.
Police came to her door to ask if she heard anything.
"I didn't hear a thing," Cote said, "and I hear everything. I never saw this many cops here."
Cote said she came out to see what was going on next door, she believed she saw police escorting someone away in handcuffs, but could not verify that person's identity.
"I couldn't tell who it was," she said, adding police remained all night and were still there Saturday afternoon.
Cote said the Munstis couple were elder, very sweet neighbors who would frequently come in and order food when she worked at McDonald's in Derry.
She was "completely shocked" to learn of her neighbor's death.
"They always have been here as neighbors," Cote said. "We never had an issue with them. They've always been nice, but kept to themselves."
At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat of danger to the public, according to police.
According to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with any information on the residence or this incident is encouraged to call the Derry Police Department Detective Unit at 603-432-6111.