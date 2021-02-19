DERRY — A Derry police officer was injured Friday morning after being crushed between his patrol car and another car that lost control on a snow-covered road, according to a statement from police.
Officer Kevin Davies was investigating a separate crash on Drew Road at about 7:44 a.m. when a car approaching the scene hit him, police said.
Though injured, police said Davies was able to use his radio to call for help. He was taken by members of the Derry Fire Department to Parkland Medical Center with a non-life threatening leg injury and other possible injuries.
“He is expected to be OK,” the police statement reads.
Davies was the only person injured in the crash. Police said after a preliminary investigation that Davies was behind his patrol car when the sliding car hit him and pushed him.
The driver, who is not currently facing charges, remained at the scene and cooperated with the crash investigation, police said.
Drew Road was closed for about three and a half hours while the Derry police investigated the crash.