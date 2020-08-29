DERRY — The police department honored its own in a recognition ceremony Aug. 27, held outdoors at the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.
The department promoted several of its officers and welcomed eight new staff members to the department.
Those being sworn in included Officer Monica Ricci and Officer Jack Stafford, both successfully graduated the 182nd full-time police academy in Concord and will be finishing up field training during the next few weeks.
Also sworn in were officers Collin Kennedy, Nikita Tomnyuk, Taylor Dezotell, Bryan Janeczko, and Joshua Martin, who all have been training with Derry police field training officers and gaining road experience before they will head to 183rd New Hampshire full-time police academy. Officer Awess Abdulkadir comes to Derry from the Strafford County Sheriff's Department and will begin training with Derry officers.
In addition to swearing in new officers, Garone and the department honored the recent promotions of Lt. Michael Muncey, Sgt. Seth Plumer, and Sgt. Jeffrey Dawe.