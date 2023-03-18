DERRY — Police say they have logged hundreds of investigative hours in a missing person case that turned three years old Friday, March 17.
Amanda Grazewski, 23 at the time, was last seen at a friend’s house on Birch Street in Derry. Police were told in interviews that Grazewski left during the early morning hours without her purse, cell phone or other belongings.
Family members including her mother, Jessica Grazewski, and older sister Michelle Fentross, told The Eagle-Tribune that something was wrong if Amanda left empty-handed.
She was possessive of her belongings, they said in a past interview with the newspaper.
Jessica Grazewski has custody of Amanda’s only child, a daughter who is now in elementary school.
Authorities have told the public that Amanda Grazewski did not own or have access to a car at the time of her disappearance and was known to frequent Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett. They also mentioned substance abuse issues.
In pleading for information about their loved one, family members described Amanda beyond her struggles.
She aspired to get well and work in cosmetology to build a better future.
“She really did care about her daughter, and a few times tried to make herself get better,” Fentross said in 2021.
“Addiction is terrible and nasty and sometimes it overtakes people. She wanted to do better, at least for her daughter.”
In a new statement issued Friday, police said, “as of this date there have been no sustained tips or information as to Amanda’s whereabouts or circumstances under which she disappeared.”
Derry police continue to investigate all possible leads and interview the friends last believed to have seen her, according to the statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derry police at 603-432-6111.
