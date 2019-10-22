DERRY — A Derry man was hospitalized with life threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle into a pole, according to police Capt. Vern Thomas.
Thomas said in a statement that a patrol officer discovered the crash about 11:44 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Crystal Avenue and Tsienneto Road.
The driver and sole person on the motorcycle, Edward Spaulding, 51, of Derry was thrown into the roadway after the crash and hit a cross walk signal, police said.
Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in this crash, according to police, but no charges were filed as of late Tuesday morning.
Spaulding was brought to Elliot Hospital to be treated for his serious injuries, according to Thomas.
The road was closed for several hours while the scene was investigated by Derry police and their accident reconstruction team.
Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact the Derry Police Department at 603-432-6111.