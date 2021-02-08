Derry residents evacuated after propane truck crash

DERRY — At least 30 people were evacuated from their homes Sunday after two cars struck a propane truck.
The accident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. near 66 Chester Road when one car struck the driver’s side of the tractor-trailer and the other hit the truck’s undercarriage.
Residents of Chester Road, Grandview Avenue, Beaver Road, Country Road, Reed Street, Circle Drive, Lake Street and Water Street were evacuated as a precaution.
After the propane truck was monitored for possible escaping gas and deemed safe, the evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes.
No one was injured in the accident. Emergency personnel remained at the crash scene until about 2:30 p.m.
The Derry Police and Fire departments responded to the accident along with the Londonderry, Salem, Pelham and Manchester fire departments.