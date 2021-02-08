Derry Restaurant Month supports eateries

DERRY — It’s a month full of support for the community’s restaurants, wineries and breweries.
The month of February is Derry Restaurant Month, and patrons of favorite restaurants and eateries can help support those businesses during some challenging times.
Hosted by Derry Economic Development, the effort gives restaurants a chance to offer what they do best — whether it’s sit-in service, delivery or take-out — as a way to keep those businesses vital and alive during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It’s a townwide promotion for those local businesses needing some extra support these days.
According to Derry Economic Development Director Beverly Donovan, people can frequent their favorite restaurant listed on an official entry form, then get a stamp upon completion of a $10 minimum purchase, whether an in-person dining experience, take-out, gift card purchases, delivery or buying merchandise.
“When you visit a restaurant, they will stamp it for you,” Donovan said.
The official form is similar to playing bingo, and when six locations are visited and stamped, it’s a win and a completed form can be turned in to Derry Economic Development at Derry’s municipal center to be eligible to win many prizes and to pick up a free Restaurant Month tote bag.
People can also email their completed form or snap a photo and email it to Donovan.
Prizes include merchandise and gift cards from various restaurants.
It’s a way to help support those restaurants that may be struggling.
“We are helping to showcase all the options in Derry,” Donovan said, adding there is something for everyone including Italian, Mexican, Thai, Indian, Greek, and much more.
Donovan said when she speaks to restaurant owners, they are all saying there are still many challenges due to the ongoing pandemic, including limited in-person dining numbers and a shortfall in business overall.
January is a typically slow month anyway, Donovan said, but February is also a slow month. This program comes at a time where restaurants need that boost in business.
Derry’s Restaurant Month is free to join, and anyone can participate. The form can be found at derrynh.org. Restaurants will also have available forms.
Prizes will be drawn from eligible entries on March 1. Derry Restaurant Month runs through Feb. 28.