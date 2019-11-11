DERRY — Derry's Chief Financial Officer Susan Hickey has announced the town's preliminary tax rate for 2019, showing a slight increase over last year's numbers.
The New Hampshire Department of Revenue set the tax rate at $26.12, a 9-cent increase over the 2018 rate of $26.03.
Property taxes are assessed to cover a community's cost of town, county and education services.
The rate remained relatively steady, according to Hickey in a press release, due to two factors.
First, the state increased adequacy aid for Derry schools and second, the Town Council released $15 million in assessed value that was previously used to support the Route 28 Tax Increment Finance, or TIF district.
Hickey said the TIF showed great success, so the council was able to return those assessments to the general property tax base to help stabilize the tax rate for town, school and county.
The tax rate breakdown is as follows: town services, $7.72; local schools, $15.36; state education, $2.06; Rockingham County, $0.98.
Town services funds police, fire, emergency medical services, public works, recreation, libraries, public health, welfare, planning, code enforcement, transfer station, water, wastewater, community access TV, and administration.
The school district funds support the education of approximately 3,400 students in pre-K through grade eight, providing both general and special education services.
Additionally, the Derry district pays tuition for approximately 1,700 students attending Pinkerton Academy for high school.
Tax bills were scheduled to be mailed the week of Nov. 11 with an expected due date of Dec. 12.