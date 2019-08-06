Derry-Salem Elks No. 2226 host the 22nd annual Kidsfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11 at the Elks hall, 39 Shadow Lake Road in Salem.
There will be raffles, a rock climbing wall, police and fire officials on hand for demonstrations, a dunk tank, face painting, music, food, games and much more.
The event is free for children and $5 at the gate for adults.
Leach Library hosts animal show
LONDONDERRY — Leach Library hosts an animal show at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, at the library on Mammoth Road.
There will be some animals on hand to learn about.
Advance registration can be made by calling the library’s Children’s Room at 432-1127.
Kids eat free Tuesdays at 110 Grill
Massachusetts and New Hampshire 110 Grill locations are offering free lunch or dinner for kids under 12 every Tuesday during August starting next week.
Guests who mention the promotion will get a free kid's meal with the purchase of an adult entree for lunch or dinner.
For more information or to make a reservation at a specific location visit 110grill.com.
Upper Room hosts ice cream social
DERRY — The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road in Derry, hosts its annual ice cream social and open house on Aug. 14, 3 to 6 p.m. All are invited to stop by for some frosty treats, enjoy a bounce house, face painting, music and outdoor games. This is the 16th year for the ice cream social.
The event is free. Moo’s will donate ice cream and face painting is supported by Well Sense. The bounce house is donated by Funbounce. There will also be a popcorn truck, and musical entertainment. This year’s event is also an open house so community members can learn more about the Upper Room’s programs and services. The event is held rain or shine.
“We are so grateful for the ongoing support of this event from our longtime sponsors and donors and always look forward to the joyful smiles, and feeling of community we have by sharing this day,” said Upper Room Executive Director Brenda Guggisberg. “Sometimes we just want to open our doors with no syllabus and just take a day to be happy and play, to connect with one another and to celebrate children and families in a fun, spirited, old-fashioned summer kind of way.”
The event is open to the public. For information visit urteachers.org.
Trump visits Granite State
MANCHESTER — President Donald Trump is returning to the Granite State for the first time since 2016 in his bid to win a second term.
Trump is hosting a rally on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at SNHU Arena in Manchester. Tickets to the event are available on his campaign website.
Presidential candidate coming to Plaistow
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow and Atkinson Democratic Town Committees will be hosting presidential candidate Andrew Yang at the Mary Nelson Room in the Plaistow Public Library at 85 Main St. on Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Yang is an entrepreneur, politician, philanthropist, and founder of Venture for America. He was also selected by the Obama Administration as a “Champion of Change” in 2012, and as a “Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship” in 2015.
Yang will address the crowd with his ideas and take questions during the Q&A session.
If visitors wish to come to the library for the event after 5:30 p.m. they must enter through the side door, as the main entrance will be locked. The event is free, and open to all.