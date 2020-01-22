DERRY — Voters got a look at the school district's proposed spending plan for next year at a public hearing Tuesday.
The proposed total budget for school year 2020-21 — $92 million — includes the district's self-funded food service program and other federal programs.
The budget number shows an increase of about $4.4 million over the current budget.
One major budget addition is a plan to add a full-day, tuition-free kindergarten program in the district.
Benefits for a full-day schedule, officials say, include increased play time, exploration, more access to unified arts classes, more social time and expanded developmental activities and instruction.
For the half-day now, there are no unified arts classes, and is mostly instructional time in math and literacy. The half-day program offers 495 hours per year; a full-day program would provide 1,035 hours of instructional time per year.
Right now, Derry offers a free half-day program for its kindergarten students. For a full-day, tuition is charged.
In the state of New Hampshire, there are about 150 school districts already offering a full day of kindergarten.
Costs to bring a full day to Derry would be for additional staff and equipment to ready four new classrooms for the full-day program. Kindergarten classes are currently held in all the district's elementary schools.
Other budget highlights include adding staff for various jobs including reading assistants, special education teachers, a computer technician, additional secretarial hours and for the full-day kindergarten plan, five special education assistants, five kindergarten education assistants, and five kindergarten teachers.
Staff reductions include one elementary teacher and one special education facilitator. Total staff changes are $944,890.05.
The district's transportation contract rate also went up 3%, an increase of $201,064.51. Two additional special education buses are included in the budget.
A 1:1 technology initiative is also included at a cost of $151,950.
The Derry district received a $3.4 million one-time fiscal disparity aid amount from the state with more than $2 million of that funding going to support one-time projects in the district including roofing, paving and equipment for food service needs.
The school warrant not only includes the proposed budget, but also an article dealing with a collective bargaining agreement reached between the school board and the district's food service staff, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1445.
The two-year contract would call for increases in salaries and benefits at $28,225 in year 2020-2021 and $28,225 in year 2021-2022.
When it was time for the public to weigh in, a handful of residents spoke out with budget opinions.
Joseph Sager said "for the most part" he supported the budget, but wasn't sure of the proven success of having a full-day kindergarten plan and feared a choice for families to have a part-time option would be gone.
"I think it's a one-size fits all solution for something that doesn't fit everybody," Sager said. "From what I've seen, I don't see anything conclusive that it's something for everybody. That's the only part of the budget I have issue with."
Jim Morgan, also a Derry town councilor, said bringing full-day kindergarten to Derry would be a good idea, offering children added structure and support that could lead to more positive learning.
"I think our children today need a lot more help than we did," Morgan said. "With full-day, we have an opportunity to grow our children, provide a little extra help. It's right, it's needed, it helps."
The budget process this year was challenging, said Dan McKenna, chairman of the school board.
"But I think we are making a lot of good investments in our schools with this budget," McKenna added. "It's an increase this year, but a smart increase."
The next step is the annual school deliberative session Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. at the West Running Brook Middle School gymnasium.
Election day is Tuesday, March 10. Voters will not only consider the budget and warrant articles, but will also choose two school board members, each for three-year terms.