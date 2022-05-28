DERRY — The free concert series begins in MacGregor Park on June 14.
The annual series of concerts brings back some favorites and newcomers to take the park stage with a variety of musical genres including classic rock, country, oldies and jazz.
Concerts are presented by the town’s Parks and Recreation Department and are held every at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, weather permitting.
Kicking off the 2022 season on June 14 is The Reminisants.
The remainder of the season features:
- B Street Bombers, June 21
- Lexi James, June 28
- East Bay Jazz, July 5
- Brandy, July 12
- Tru Diamond, July 19
- Mo Bounce, July 26
- The Slakas, Aug. 2
- Pony Express, Aug. 9
- Beatlejuice, Aug. 16
- Matt Carbonello, Aug. 23.
The park is located at 64 East Broadway, next to Derry Public Library. Bring chairs, or blankets for seating.
For information, contact Parks and Recreation at 603-432-6136.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.