DERRY — Tax bills are in the mail and due back on Dec. 28.
Derry's Chief Financial Officer Mark Fleischer announced in a statement that the New Hampshire Department of Revenue set the town's tax rate for 2020 at $24.34, a $1.78 reduction over the 2019 rate due to the state-required revaluation of all taxable property in town.
The breakdown of the total tax rate is as follows: town services, $7.15; local schools, $14.45; state education, $1.88; Rockingham County, $0.86 for the total of $24.34.
The town services portion of the tax rate includes appropriations for services the town funds including police, fire, emergency medical services, public works, recreation, public libraries, public health, welfare, planning, code enforcement, the transfer station, water, wastewater, community access TV and government administration.
Public works services include the purchase, maintenance and replacement of roads, parks, bridges, dams, vehicles, equipment, land, and buildings. Revenues raised by service fees, permits, and grants reduce the amount that is needed to be raised by taxation.
Public water and wastewater systems are funded by user fees. Community access television is funded by Comcast franchise fees.
The school district funds support the education of students in pre-school through grade eight for both general and special education services. Additionally, the district currently pays tuition for Derry students to attend Pinkerton Academy for grades nine through 12.
The revised net taxable assessed valuation of the Town of Derry for 2020 is $3,555,437,130, compared to $3,209,317,945 for 2019, or an increase of 10.8%.
Due to the revaluation of property, it is difficult to gauge any changes in the tax burden, the statement reads.