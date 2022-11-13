DERRY, N.H. — There were some snags in Derry during Tuesday’s election, but it had nothing to do with the voting process inside the polling place.
The clogs in the process came during the day when long lines of creeping — and often stationary — vehicles snaked their way from the Derry traffic circle and other points through East Derry to get to the polls at Calvary Bible Church on Hampstead Road.
Derry boasted a big turnout in Tuesday’s election, with 12,034 total ballots cast out of the town’s nearly 20,000 voter checklist.
Officials also processed 988 absentee ballots.
Voters once again gave the top counts to a long list of incumbent Republicans who will head back to Concord as state representatives in District 13 for another two years.
Nine incumbents and their winning vote totals in early, unofficial results were Jodi Nelson, 5,950 votes; David Love, 5,682 votes; Phyllis Katsakiores, 5,626 votes; Katherine Prudhomme-O’Brien with 5,586 votes; Richard Tripp, 5,537 votes; John Potucek taking 5,530 votes; Stephen Pearson, 5,477 votes; Erica Layon with 5,364 votes and David Milz, 5,340 votes.
Also winning a spot in the top 10 was Republican Charlie Foote with 5,592 votes.
Ten Democrats were also on the ballot.
Those who didn’t make the list for state representative and their vote totals were Elizabeth Greenberg, 4,868 votes; Ellen Gallo, 4,851 votes; Craig Cunningham, 4,771 votes; Lauren Gaskill, 4,652 votes; Michelle Sawyer Moge, 4,614 votes; Johnathan West with 4,614 votes; Amy Dattner-Levy, 4,503 votes; Paul Doolittle with 4,497 votes; Douglas Mogill, 4,255 votes; and Silke Evdokimov, 4,076 votes.
Throughout the day Tuesday, residents posted concerns on social media, saying the traffic was snarled, backed up for hours with other worries about being able to get to the polls and vote in time.
But all who were still waiting in line to get to Calvary Bible Church at poll closing time or after were able to vote, officials said.
And many residents credited the hard work and smooth process once inside the church’s gym where votes were cast.
Town officials decided in 2020 to have all four of Derry’s voting districts vote at one location due to the pandemic and safety concerns for voters and those working the polls.
