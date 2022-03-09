DERRY — Voters here chose three School Board members, including two incumbents, while also reelecting two incumbent town councilors.
About 2,800 of Derry’s more than 19,000 registered voters cast ballots Tuesday to pick town and school officials.
Voters also approved a $94.2 million school operating budget.
Early, preliminary numbers gave incumbent District 4 Town Councilor Brian Chirichiello the top vote count over challenger Nick Sands, 207 votes to 195 votes, respectively.
In the Councilor-at-Large race, Doug Flood beat out David Love for the three-year term, 1,820 votes to Love’s 889 votes.
Incumbent District 2 Councilor Charlie Foote ran unopposed and got 735 votes.
In other town races, Caitlin Powers and Elizabeth Greenberg took the two open positions with 1,276 and 1,210 votes, respectively, over Victoria Austin’s 874 votes.
A contested Supervisor of the Checklist race put incumbent Judy Strakalaitis at the top of the vote count with 1,544 votes over challengers Katherine Prudhomme-O’Brien, who grabbed 784 votes and Maria Toledo, with 265.
Other town officials elected were Lynn Townsend and Raymond Fontaine taking the two open Trustee of Taylor Library jobs, with 1,590 votes and 1,494 votes, respectively.
Angel Fontaine ran unchallenged in her run for Trustee of Taylor Library, winning 1,904 votes for a two-year term
Samantha Hamlin won a position as Trustee of Taylor Library for a one-year term with 1,891 votes.
Incumbent Dan Healey ran unchallenged and will be Derry Town Clerk for another three years, taking 2,027 votes while incumbent Town Moderator Tina Guilford, also unchallenged, won another two years on the job with 2,048 votes. Craig Cunningham ran unopposed for Trustee of the Trust Fund, earning 1,917 votes for a three-year term.
A non-binding question on the town ballot also asked voters if they were in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis (marijuana) in New Hampshire.
The results of that question were 1,528 in favor, and 815 opposed.
With 11 School Board candidates on the list of hopefuls, the trio taking the top vote counts for three-year terms were incumbent Brenda Willis, 1,479 votes; David Clapp, 1,405 votes, and incumbent Jonathan Dugan winning 1,258 votes.
Other vote tallies for School Board were Elizabeth LaFauci, 656 votes; Butch Timpe, 645 votes; Lynn Perkins, 613 votes; Richard Tripp, 574 votes; Stephen Schaefer, 268 votes; Maria Toledo, 224 votes; Brian Pennell, 171 votes and Daniel Ferrarini with 125 votes.
In addition to the school operating budget, voters also approved two school district collective bargaining agreements, one between the School Board and the Derry Education Association and the second an agreement between the board and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Council No. 93, Local 1801.