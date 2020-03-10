Derry voters approve $92M school spending plan, elect officials

DERRY — No one could blame Tuesday's weather for the amount, or lack of, voters who came out to the polls to choose town and school officials and decide on a school district budget.
But some said turnout could have been better, balmy weather or not.
Two incumbent town councilors ran unopposed, returning to the table for another three years. In unofficial results, District 3 Councilor Neil Wetherbee earned another term, winning 304 votes, with Councilor-at-Large Joshua Bourdon taking 1,441 votes.
Others winning town positions in uncontested races were Cristina "Tina" Guilford winning the Town Moderator job with 1,407 votes; Jillien Klok and Candice Westgard winning the two open Taylor Library Trustee positions, 1,129 and 1,140 votes, respectively; and Dina Bourassa, taking the lone open Supervisor of the Checklist job for a six-year term.
The town's only contested race was the Trustee of Derry Public Library with three open positions for three years. Taking top vote tallies and winning those open seats were Margie Ives, 704 votes; Rachael Armstrong, 494 votes, and Monica Cataldo, 462 votes.
Two articles on the town ballot also were approved by voters, one dealing with updated language referring to the tax cap and another approving bringing sports betting to town.
On the school side, voters approved an $92 million operating budget that included funding to start a full-day kindergarten program in town, and also said yes to a collective bargaining agreement between the school board and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1445.
In a four-way race for two open school board positions, Jessica Ring got the top vote tally with 1,084 votes. Derick Anderson took the second open spot with 853 votes. Incumbent Paul Lutz got 509 votes and Anne Copp took 528.
In addition to regular voting, students in town also had an opportunity to learn more about the election process and voted for their favorite things at school, including choices of a themed party, rock wall, farm day, or other fun activity.
Student polls were set up at each Derry polling place for students to cast their ballots.
Ernest P. Barka Elementary School Principal Dan LaFleur said it's good to teach students about the election process at a young age.
"It teaches them to do their civic duty," he said, "and show them how important their vote is."