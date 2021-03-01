DERRY — Voters here will consider not only a $92.8 million proposed school operating budget when they head to the polls March 9, but will also choose school board members, a town councilor and other officials to fill school and town jobs.
On the school side, voters will consider the operating budget and several warrant articles dealing with union agreements, including a contract between the school board and the Derry Education Association calling for an increase of salaries and benefits for the 2021-2022 year, estimated at $550,924; and a collective bargaining agreement between the school board and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Council No. 93, Local 1801 calling for an estimated increase in salaries and benefits for 2021-2022 at $33,173.
Voters will also choose three school board members and a school district moderator. There are two open school board positions for three-year terms with current members Erika Cohen and Paul Lutz going up against Erica Layon and Jason MacLeod.
Another school board position for a one-year term is open with Michael Layon, Colleen Bryer, Jonathan Dugan and David Clapp running for the job.
Current Derry Town Moderator Christina Guilford is running unopposed for the open school district moderator job for a three-year term.
On the town side, incumbent town Councilor-at-Large Phyllis Katsakiores is hoping to win another term for three years on the Council. Incumbent Richard Tripp will be challenged by Erin Spencer for the three-year, District 1 job.
The town of Derry also has an opening for Trustee of the Trust Funds for a three-year term, with Jeffrey Moulton signing up and running unopposed. Candidates hoping to win open Derry Public Library Trustee positions are Armand Marcotte, Meryle Zusman, Victoria Austin and Lorraine Lindenberg; Raymond Fontaine, Danielle Reiger and Lorraine Lindenberg signed up to run for the two open Taylor Library Trustee job for three years.
Polls are open in Derry at the West Running Brook Middle School on election day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All four voting districts in Derry will vote at this single location.