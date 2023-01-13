DERRY — A local winery is being honored for its environmental leadership and sustainable initiatives when it comes to producing wine and caring for the land.
The New Hampshire Sustainable Craft Beverage Program is recognizing Appolo Vineyards as a successful business venture that creates products using sound sustainable efforts.
Appolo Vineyards focuses on sustainability from the ground up.
All wines are produced in 100% recyclable containers, and all grape materials such as skins, seeds, stems and leaves are composted or given to local farmers for animal feed. The winery also wrapped its chill tank in insulation to increase efficiency.
Appolo Vineyards owner Mike Appolo also plans to become LEED Green Building certified and install solar power. Appolo Vineyards is also on a mission to grow grapes without using pesticides. The 1.5 acres of grape vines on Lawrence Road are protected through the use of techniques such as pruning properly to prevent moisture, using species-specific noise machines to keep the birds away, and selecting specific disease and harsh climate-tolerant grape cultivars, according to a press release.
“Doing things our way is not the easy way,” Appolo said in an email, “but it is the right way from my perspective. It takes many hands tending the vines from late winter to late summer. That lets us get clean grapes into the winery in late summer and early fall.”
Appolo is proud that his wines have won silver and gold medals in international competition.
The actions taken by Appolo Vineyards have prevented the need for the pesticides commonly used to protect grapes, among the most treated produced when it comes to pesticide application. Appolo’s business is growing. Last year, Derry’s Planning Board approved a plan for the winery to expand its operation to include more space and upgrades for tastings, events and production.
The Sustainable Craft Beverage Recognition Program honoring Appolo is a free, voluntary program offered to environmental leaders in the craft beverage industry who go above and beyond to produce high quality eco-friendly craft beverages. Recognition requires the completion of an application and a site visit by New Hampshire Pollution Prevention Program (NHPPP) staff for verification.
The program also expands on work NHPPP has been doing with the craft beverage industry to improve energy efficiency, conserve water, minimize waste, and reduce the volume and strength of wastewater with a goal to recognize those producers who are making successful sustainable choices to prevent pollution, conserve resources and help encourage others to implement sustainable practices.
Appolo is proud of being recognized for his growth tactics. That includes his strong, pesticide-free, organic effort to grow the best grapes he can.
“Environmentally sound practices are the way of the future, and the past,” Appolo said. “Organic farming, or as our grandparents called it, farming.”
Appolo added his business is actively working with other farmers to develop other vineyards so that more grapes can be sourced here in New Hampshire.
“We’re building an industry we can pass to our children and grandchildren,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.