Derry Wolverines foundation awards scholarships

DERRY — The Derry Wolverine Dream Foundation Inc. has announced this year’s recipients of both the Robert P. Kennedy Memorial Scholarship and the Derry Wolverine Academic Scholarships.
The Derry Wolverine Dream Foundation Inc. has awarded $9,000 in academic scholarships to the most deserving students based on academic studies, leadership, community service and participation in the Derry Wolverine Youth Football Association.
This year’s recipients of the Robert P. Kennedy Memorial Scholarship are Jaron Harrell, Madison MacKiernan, Kaitlyn Flammia, Kristen Bukrunt, Christina Prunier, and Nicholas Lombard all of Derry, and Aidan Conroy of Auburn. They are all part of the 2019 graduating class from Pinkerton Academy. Each student was awarded $1,000 scholarship.
The Robert P. Kennedy Memorial Scholarship is named in memory of Bob Kennedy, one of the original board members of the Derry Wolverine Football Association. Kennedy was instrumental in getting the program up and running. This scholarship is open to all students in the graduating class of a public or private high school who are former Wolverine football players, cheerleaders, or coaches. The applicant must have participated in the Wolverine program for at least one year.
This year’s recipients of the Derry Wolverine Academic Scholarships are Logan Cove, Juliana Olsen, and Talia Ford all of Derry, and Ethan Johnston of Hampstead.
The Derry Wolverine Academic Scholarship is awarded to the two football players and two cheerleaders with the highest GPA during the football and cheer season. Four $500 scholarships were awarded at the Wolverine Football Association’s annual banquet in January of this year.
The Derry Wolverine Dream Foundation Inc. is a state registered nonprofit charitable organization established, in part, to be the administrator of both the Robert P. Kennedy Memorial Scholarship and the Derry Wolverine Academic Scholarship and both are awarded on behalf of the Wolverine Youth Football Association.
The Derry Wolverine Dream Foundation Inc. was established in 2017. The Board of Directors consists of five members, made up principally of current and past Wolverine Youth Football Association board members. The Wolverine Football Association, realized its main fundraising, Wolverine Bingo, provided more than is necessary for the operation of its own program. It is through the generosity of the football association that the dream foundation exists.
Over the years the Wolverine Football Association has made major contributions to the town of Derry by funding field and field house renovations at Don Ball Park. It has also made individual donations to other local sports organizations as well as local food pantries and animal shelters.
The Derry Wolverine Dream Foundation, Inc. increased the amount of scholarship money it awarded in 2019 by $4,000 and has made its first major contribution of $25,000 to Pinkerton Academy’s field improvement project. The board is currently in the process of establishing a grant application process and will begin accepting applications sometime in the fall of 2020.