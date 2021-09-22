KINGSTON — A retired police officer was struck and killed Tuesday morning while riding a bicycle along Route 125 near New Boston Road.
Donna Briggs, 59, of Derry, was pronounced dead after being found with her bicycle down an embankment off the shoulder of highway.
Briggs was a retired sergeant for the Hudson Police Department.
According to a state police news release, it appeared Briggs was struck from behind by a motor vehicle traveling southbound.
Video from a nearby business shows a dark-colored vehicle striking her at approximately 11:37 a.m. and then leaving the scene.
Route 125 was closed for several hours while an on-scene investigation took place.
According to the release, Kingston police had been notified of a missing bicyclist in town. After a search of the area along Route 125, they discovered Briggs and her bicycle.
"At this time, it is unknown why the vehicle struck Briggs or why it left the scene," the release states.
The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Unit was assisted on the scene by Troop A officials, as well as Kingston Police and Fire departments.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Eric Torrens at (603) 545-4396 or email to Eric.M.Torrens@dos.n.gov.