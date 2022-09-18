DERRY — It was a beautiful day for Derryfest, with temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s, clear blue sky, and lots of activities for children of all ages at MacGregor Park.
The event, produced by Greater Derry Arts Council, included a full day of entertainment, food, vendor booths, handmade crafts, games, prizes and much more. There were more than 120 booths scattered throughout the park, as well as the return of the popular climbing wall and a live animal show presented by Wildlife Encounters.
