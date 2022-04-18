BOSTON — It was a perfect day to run — a little on the chilly side — and Sam Fazioli of Derry took advantage of it at the Boston Marathon with a great time of 2:24:17.
Fazioli, 30, finished 43rd overall to become the first Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire finisher at the 146th running of the Boston Marathon.
Fazioli's story is great. He noted as a wrestler in high school and later started running more seriously in college and afterward, joining the Whirlaway Running Club.
For two years, the Salem, New Hampshire, native ran a terrific race at the Phoenix Marathon, finishing fourth with a then-personal best time of 2:26:30.
But a 2:24:17 and top 50 finish in Boston puts him in another category.
In 2016, he finished 116th overall at 2:38:33.
Fazioli married his wife, Jackie Solimine, a running star at Haverhill High and UMass Lowell, in February 2021. They met while members of the Whirlaway Running Team.
As far as the main event, this was the first time since 2019 that the Boston Marathon actually took place on Patriots Day, the third Monday of April.
It was also the 50th anniversary of women being allowed to compete, officially, in the prestigious road race.
In fact, the women's race was exciting from start to finish as the trio of Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya, Ababel Yesaneh of Ethiopia,and Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya battled into Wellesley before the 16-mile mark.
In the end, Yesaneh and Jepchirchir competed back and forth over the last mile-plus, with each taking the lead and giving it up.
Jepchirchir ended up with the last surge and lead to win. Fellow Kenyan Mary Ngugi took third place.
The first American was Nell Rojas, who finished 10th among the women in 2:25:57.
As for the men, another Kenyan, Evans Chebet, 33, took control of the race over the last third and easily held on.
Ranked worldwide, this was his first major marathon victory.
Chebet is a citizen of the United States and Azerbaijan. He has finished in the top five in five major marathons worldwide.
Fellow Kenyan Lawrence Cherono took second place, while another Kenyan, and defending champ Benson Kipruto, made it a sweep for Kenya.
The top American was Scott Fauble, who finished in an impressive time of 2:08:52.
In the men's wheelchair division, Daniel Romanchuk, 23, won for the second time at 1:26:58. Manuela Schär was the top performer in the women's wheelchair race at 1:41:08.
