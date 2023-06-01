SALEM, N.H. — The heat didn't stop a few hundred people from listening to Republican presidential hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a campaign rally at the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge on Thursday.
It was DeSantis' third New Hampshire stop of the day on his “Great American Comeback Tour.”
DeSantis joked he brought the Florida sunshine with him as he began his speech that didn't shy away from jabs at President Joe Biden or his battle with Disney on parental rights.
DeSantis stressed different policies he's implemented in Florida, the state's response to the Covid pandemic and his office's actions after Hurricane Ian to rebuild.
The governor said he has a track record to act on his words and accomplish what he sets out to do.
“What I'm saying I'm going to do as president, I'm going to follow through on all of this,” DeSantis said.
His platform stressed reversing current economic policies and establishing fiscal responsibility. He said the economy needs to focus on small businesses, not big corporations, and produce more U.S. goods.
As president, he'd end illegal immigration and build a southern border wall.
“For years, Republicans have talked about securing the southern border and yet here were,” DeSantis said. “I will be the president who finally brings this to a conclusion.”
He denounced federal Covid regulations -- to his audience's applause.
“We need accountability for those failures to make sure they never happen again,” he said.
Supporters stood in the small outdoor space, which was too crowded for chairs, or at picnic tables off to the side for his nearly hour-long rally.
Peggy Kerr of Londonderry was one of those supporters.
“What he's done in Florida is a great example for what he will do for our country,” Kerr said.
Her friend Alice Max, also of Londonderry, echoed that sentiment after the rally. She said DeSantis answered a lot of questions about what he'd do in office.
“What he says, he does,” Max said. “It's that simple.”
Brian Trombly of Hampstead said DeSantis' emphasis on social issues, parents' rights and other policies in Florida are important to his family.
Parents' rights was a large portion of DeSantis' message. He spoke about his kids during the rally and how he understands concerns of parents.
For DeSantis, that's giving parents the authority to inspect a school's curriculum.
DeSantis was joined by his wife, Casey, on the platform, who told stories of her husband and their young family.
“We stand for the protection of our children (and) we will do battle with anybody who seeks to rob them of their innocence,” Gov. DeSantis said. “And on those principles, there will not be any compromise.”
“We're placing a renewed emphasis on American civics on teaching kids about our constitution and what it means to be an American,” he added.
David Webster of Salem said DeSantis is his pick for the Republican candidate.
“I vote on policy,” Webster said. “It's all about his policy and the way he articulates that policy he believes in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.