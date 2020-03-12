CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new presumptive positive test result for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. There are currently six positive cases in New Hampshire.
The person is an adult male from Rockingham County who traveled to multiple countries in Europe, according to the statement from DHHS.
The person self-isolated upon return from Europe and notified their healthcare provider after developing symptoms, according to DHHS.
Household contacts have also self-quarantined, according to the statement.
DHHS conducted an investigation into this person’s activities and has determined the person has been isolated at home since returning to New Hampshire except to seek healthcare.
DHHS has not identified any person other than household contacts in New Hampshire who may have been in close contact with this person while infectious.
This story is developing and will be updated with more information.