SALEM, N.H. — A conceptual plan submitted by Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at the Rockingham Mall, proposes a turf field and track in the old Sears parking lot as part of a new interactive store experience being rolled out across the country.
The sporting goods company wants to renovate and redevelop its current location at 77 Rockingham Park Blvd. for the experimental concept called House of Sport.
Pending approval, the project could be completed by July 2024.
Salem Planning Director Jacob LaFontaine said a discussion about the proposed project is scheduled for the April 11 Planning Board meeting.
He anticipates a formal project application to follow.
LaFontaine said Planning Board members and Dick’s Sporting Goods representatives have been discussing the project since last year.
There are currently three operational House of Sport locations. The closest is in Rochester, New York, with another planned in Boston.
The experimental stores have interactive spaces like turf fields, tracks, rock walls, putting greens and batting cages.
House of Sport locations were created “as a place where you can fuel your passions, try new things and connect with your community,” according to a statement on the Dick’s Sporting Goods website.
The conceptual site plan for the Salem location only shows the field and an outer track. It will be used for athletic demonstration purposes.
It is unknown if more amenities found at the other stores will later be added to this site plan.
The synthetic turf field planned for the store is about 10,200 square feet, LaFontaine said. It would occupy 55 spaces in the former Sears north parking lot.
The entire enclosed area with the track surface is about 18,500 square feet.
The proposed site plan would require updates to pedestrian walkways to access the athletic field, indoor renovations to the retail space and some utility renovations.
Langan Engineering and Environmental Services completed a parking study to ensure removing 55 parking spaces to install the new field would not affect the flow of mall traffic during busy times.
They found this retail redevelopment would not impact mall parking.
