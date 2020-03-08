District to decide future of Sanborn Seminary building

KINGSTON — A decade and a half after completing their new high school, Sanborn district voters will determine the future of the historic Seminary building, which has lain dormant for years.
A proposed plan, supported by both the school board and the Kingston budget committee, would sell the shuttered Victorian brick building to a local developer specializing in repurposing historic structures. Voters will have their say Tuesday at the polls.
Article 6 of the district’s warrant asks residents to approve selling the land for $200,000. The sale would include the old high school, the science building and parking areas. Not included are the Chase Fields, a technology building and a maintenance shed. The district would also sell the Swasey Gym, but retain the right to lease it for $1 per year.
The potential buyer, Chinburg Properties, is best known for renovating the Newmarket mill complex, as well as several other historic properties including Dover’s Cocheco Mill and the Ellis Factory in Haverhill. These buildings now house apartment units.
The plan was discussed at length during the Jan. 22 school board meeting. District officials outlined the proposal, while voters had a chance to chime in during a public input session. Most of the comments were supportive of the plan, although several attendees asked for clarification about the status of the gym under the proposed agreement.
Should voters approve the sale, executing the restoration would be contingent on Kingston also adopting a 2006 state law via a separate article.
Eric Chinburg, who was present at the school board meeting, said he intends to make use of state and federal tax credits. In so doing, he would leverage the seminary’s National Register status, as well as other designations of historical significance. In so doing, the developer would need to be sensitive to architecturally-significant features.
According to a 1979 document compiled for the Historic Preservation Assistance Project, the seminary is “an outstanding polychromatic brick and limestone edifice which has completely retained its integrity of design. ... It is architecturally significant to New Hampshire as the only school in the state built in the High Victorian Gothic style.”
The property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. Additionally, in 2013, the Seminary was listed on the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance’s “Seven to Save” list, which identifies landmark structures that define the state’s architectural heritage.
Superintendent Thomas Ambrose said that the historic nature of the property offers unique opportunities and challenges for a developer. He anticipates that it will cost the buyer between $6.5 and $10 million to renovate the seminary.
Ambrose also cited “issues of abatement” as major cost drivers, noting the need for mold and asbestos mitigation.
The superintendent spoke starkly and directly about the condition of the building, in part due to some residents’ questioning the proposed sale price. One recent appraiser gave a low estimate at $845,000, while a subsequent assessment placed the value at $1.865 million.
“The seminary is only worth what it can be used for,” Ambrose wrote in an open letter published on the Newton-Kingston Taxpayer Association website. He added, “I have met with numerous developers who ‘kick the tires’ and realize the building will require too much capital to make any project worthwhile.”
Conversely, Ambrose said that Chinburg has the capital, expertise and willingness to revive the seminary for a post-educational use.
He added that “it’s not just about the money, it’s about the quality of development.”
Chinburg said that finding new uses for historic buildings “is a passion of ours.” In a post-meeting interview, he added, “Not only is a valuable landmark saved, the vitality gained by bringing new people to the community is an intangible benefit difficult to measure, but very real nonetheless.”
Chinburg said the “key demographic” for the one- and two-bedroom apartments would be “millennials and vibrant empty nesters.”
While addressing the Jan. 22 meeting, Ambrose shared a brief video illustrating the buildings’ interior conditions. Ambrose pointed out visible signs of disuse including conspicuous areas of water damage. He noted that the Seminary is heated to about 50 degrees to “maintain the integrity” of the building, which still retains several original features.
Conversely, the science building — whose roof recently failed — is unheated. During Ambrose’s walkthrough, he described the building as “unsafe” as he passed by fallen ceiling tiles and entire rooms cordoned off by yellow caution tape. His tour concluded with a stop by the mechanical room, whose floor is submerged beneath a foot of water. Ambrose noted that, like much of the 10-acre property, it’s below the water table and prone to flooding.
In spite of the current condition of the buildings, Ambrose said that the district has spent about $1.25 million over the past five years in maintenance. He said costs include the heating of the seminary, putting a new roof on the gym, plowing and mowing. He noted that for a quarter of this sum, the district could buy all the books needed for grades K-8 for perhaps four years.
While the gym would be included in the sale, the district and Chinburg have negotiated a provision allowing Sanborn to lease it for $1 per year for the first five years after the sale. The lease could be renewed under the same terms in perpetuity going forward.
“I don’t have any designs on it,” Chinburg said of the gym. He said his plans wouldn’t impact the continued use of the building for sports and community events like town elections.
Ambrose said that he’d consulted with the athletic director “at length” about space needs. In spite of recent enrollment declines, he noted that there’s still a need for the gym for at least the next five years. Ambrose said that at the end of the lease, the district could assess its needs based on future enrollments.
While most public comments were positive, one attendee was critical of the gym’s inclusion in the sale. “You give up all your equity,” the Newton resident noted.
A condition of the lease would require the district to pay for maintenance costs relating to the gym. Ambrose said that this would be in the ballpark of $20,000 annually.
Ultimately, Ambrose said the arrangement would be beneficial since it gives the district the flexibility to regularly assess its needs and make data-driven decisions going forward.