CONCORD — Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks ordered a review of prison theatrical performances after InDepthNH.org questioned the way it handled a play starring an inmate imprisoned for trying to have a woman murdered.
Some members of the media – Concord Monitor, Yankee Magazine and Washburn Photo – were invited to report on the Sam Shepard play “True West” with performances by four inmates and a violent depiction of an attempted murder, according to DOC responses to questions on Friday that InDepthNH.org asked the day before.
DOC conceded in the unsigned statement that victims not notified in advance.
“The Department extends our sincere apologies to all victims and reaffirms our commitment to victims of all crimes. Following yesterday’s theatrical performance, Commissioner (Helen) Hanks immediately intervened and initiated a comprehensive review of this type of activity across the Department. The inclusion of violence is unacceptable and will not be featured in any future theatrical performances,” the statement said.
“Going forward, Department leadership will meet with production crews and review all screenplays to ensure that the parameters set by the Department are followed by all production team members and volunteers.”
The emailed response from DOC indicated that the victim services team tried, and failed, to reach victims.
“The guidelines for media attendance were drafted in consultation with the Department’s victim services team after they attempted to contact related victims,” the DOC states.
The invitation to the media outlets made it clear only one actor could be interviewed Thursday, Kyle Buffum, and reporters were not allowed to ask Buffum about his conviction for trying to have a woman murdered.
Buffum is serving a 35-year sentence for masterminding the attempted murder of Andrea Halvorsen. Buffum reportedly manipulated his then 18-year-old girlfriend, Samantha Heath, into trying to kill her friend, Halvorsen.
Heath stabbed Halvorsen 21 times in the attack at Bear Brook State Park, only halting her violence when a passing car interrupted the murder attempt. Buffum reportedly was trying to orchestrate more murders at the time he convinced Heath to attack Halvorsen.
Heath turned state’s witness and received a 20-year sentence for her role in the crime.
Amanda Grady Sexton, director of public affairs at the NH Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, said the DOC needs to apologize to Halvorsen and all the victims impacted by the play.
“We agree with the Department of Corrections that the events that occurred were disappointing and unacceptable, and we hope that each victim received an apology and an assurance that this will never happen again. No victim should ever be re-traumatized by the systems that are charged with rehabilitating those who perpetrated violence against them,” Grady Sexton said.
In response to InDepthNH.org’s reporting, DOC is blaming the volunteer theater troupe Open Sky Productions for the invitation and guideline that seemed to single out Buffum for special treatment. However, according to the statement on Friday, the department reviewed and approved the invitation and guideline, and a member of the DOC’s public relations team sent the invitations to members of the press.
The play, a story of a power struggle between two brothers, includes a depiction of violence and attempted murder. The DOC claimed Friday it had no idea that violence was part of the play’s story.
“At the end of the second act, two residents enacted an attempted murder as part of the performance. In prior dress rehearsals observed by department and prison leadership, the attempted murder reenactment was not performed.
Had the department viewed that scene, it would have been removed,” according to the statement. “As a victim-centered and trauma-informed organization, including a very violent reenactment is disappointing and unacceptable.”
“True West” is an award-winning play first performed in the 1980s. A plot synopsis for the play, which includes mention of the plot and its violent actions, is readily available through a simple Internet search.
The media guidelines in the invitation encouraged reporters and photographers to speak to and photograph Buffum, who was in a lead role in the play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.